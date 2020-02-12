Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Gerard Butler, current as of 2020-02-12. I personally really like Gerard Butler, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Gerard Butler right now? On Google Trends Gerard Butler had a popularity ranking of 43 ten days ago, 63 nine days ago, 57 eight days ago, 31 seven days ago, 36 six days ago, 40 five days ago, 44 four days ago, 39 three days ago, 39 two days ago, 54 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 68. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-09 when they had a rank of 68. If we compare Gerard Butler’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 66.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 47.5. so by that measure, Gerard Butler has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Gerard Butler never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Gerard Butler has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-12, my research indicates that people searching for Gerard Butler are also searching for these related terms: gerard butler movies, gerard butler movie, fallen angel, gerard butler film, angel has fallen, gerard butler angel has fallen, gerard butler 300, gerard butler 2019, 300, gerard butler wife, filme gerard butler, gerard butler morgan freeman, actor gerard butler, gerard butler phantom, gerard butler fallen movies, phantom of the opera gerard butler, morgan freeman, jennifer aniston, jennifer aniston gerard butler, gerard butler russell crowe, phantom of the opera, russell crowe, gerard butler net worth, katherine heigl and gerard butler age.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Gerard Butler, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones