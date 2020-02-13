What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Marc Anthony, current as of 2020-02-12. I personally am a big fan of Marc Anthony, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Marc Anthony right now? On Google Trends Marc Anthony had a popularity ranking of 17 ten days ago, 21 nine days ago, 23 eight days ago, 100 seven days ago, 49 six days ago, 33 five days ago, 28 four days ago, 22 three days ago, 22 two days ago, 31 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 29. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-03 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Marc Anthony’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 16.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 35.3. so by that measure, Marc Anthony is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Marc Anthony never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Marc Anthony has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-12, my research indicates that people searching for Marc Anthony are also searching for these related terms: jennifer lopez, jennifer, marc anthony jennifer lopez, concierto marc anthony, jlo, jlo marc anthony, vida marc anthony, entradas marc anthony, marc anthony vivir, marc anthony 2019, marc anthony canciones, mark anthony, marc anthony songs, youtube marc anthony, vivir mi vida marc anthony, marc anthony conciertos, marc anthony concert, marc antony, marc anthony net worth, marc anthony hijos, marc anthony españa 2020, musica marc anthony, marc anthony hair, marc anthony tour and marc anthony yacht.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Marc Anthony, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones