Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Mariska Hargitay, current as of 2020-02-12. I personally really like Mariska Hargitay, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Mariska Hargitay right now? On Google Trends Mariska Hargitay had a popularity ranking of 60 ten days ago, 60 nine days ago, 77 eight days ago, 41 seven days ago, 32 six days ago, 40 five days ago, 29 four days ago, 50 three days ago, 50 two days ago, 48 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 47. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 77. If we compare Mariska Hargitay’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 36.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 48.4. so by that measure, Mariska Hargitay is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Mariska Hargitay never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Mariska Hargitay has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-24 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-12, my research indicates that people searching for Mariska Hargitay are also searching for these related terms: svu, law and order, jayne mansfield, law and order svu, peter hermann, mariska hargitay mother, mariska hargitay mom, mariska hargitay net worth, mariska hargitay husband, mariska hargitay kids, who is mariska hargitay, olivia benson, svu cast, mariska hargitay instagram, mariska hargitay age, mariska hargitay young, mariska hargitay 2019, mariska hargitay children, law and order cast, christopher meloni, kelli giddish, ice t, mariska hargitay family, ley y orden and law and order svu cast.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Mariska Hargitay, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones