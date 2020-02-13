Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Adam Brody, current as of 2020-02-12. I personally have always appreciated Adam Brody, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Adam Brody right now? On Google Trends Adam Brody had a popularity ranking of 42 ten days ago, 49 nine days ago, 42 eight days ago, 31 seven days ago, 31 six days ago, 28 five days ago, 25 four days ago, 23 three days ago, 23 two days ago, 34 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 45. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 49. If we compare Adam Brody’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 27.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 35.0. so by that measure, Adam Brody is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Adam Brody never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Adam Brody has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-12, my research indicates that people searching for Adam Brody are also searching for these related terms: adam brody leighton meester, leighton meester, rachel bilson, the oc, adam brody wife, adam brody and leighton meester, ready or not, adrien brody, gossip girl, armie hammer, shazam, adam brody shazam, adam brody instagram, adam brody gilmore girls, adam brody 2019, mischa barton, blake lively, seth cohen, gossip girl cast, adam driver, penn badgley, samara weaving, adam brody young, jennifer lawrence and ben mckenzie.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Adam Brody, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones