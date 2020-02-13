Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on James Woods, current as of 2020-02-12. I personally have always appreciated James Woods, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is James Woods right now? On Google Trends James Woods had a popularity ranking of 13 ten days ago, 18 nine days ago, 17 eight days ago, 13 seven days ago, 11 six days ago, 13 five days ago, 11 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 50 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 37. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-07 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare James Woods’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 14.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 28.3. so by that measure, James Woods is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that James Woods never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how James Woods has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-07 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-12, my research indicates that people searching for James Woods are also searching for these related terms: tiger woods, james woods twitter, lebron james, james woods net worth, tiger woods net worth, family guy james woods, lebron james net worth, james wood, james woods movies, james woods iq, kobe bryant, james woods decatur, james taylor bethel woods, james corden, hercules, james woods denton, robert de niro, james woods imdb, jordyn woods, james woods hades, james woods on twitter, james woods ray donovan and james woods vampire movie.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding James Woods, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones