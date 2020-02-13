What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Christina Milian, current as of 2020-02-12. I personally have always appreciated Christina Milian, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Christina Milian right now? On Google Trends Christina Milian had a popularity ranking of 11 ten days ago, 20 nine days ago, 17 eight days ago, 17 seven days ago, 12 six days ago, 14 five days ago, 13 four days ago, 13 three days ago, 13 two days ago, 11 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 13. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 20. If we compare Christina Milian’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 20.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 14.1. so by that measure, Christina Milian has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Christina Milian never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Christina Milian has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-12, my research indicates that people searching for Christina Milian are also searching for these related terms: pokora, matt pokora, christina milian matt pokora, christina milian instagram, m pokora, the dream, insta christina milian, christina milian the dream, christina milian kids, christina milian age, matt pokora instagram, lil wayne, nick cannon, christina milian film, christina milian movies, christina milian net worth, christina milian daughter, fille christina milian, m pokora femme, christina milian chanson, matt pokora et christina milian, christina milian enceinte, how old is christina milian, christina milian when you look at me and christina milian husband.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Christina Milian, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones