What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Dennis Rodman, current as of 2020-02-12. I personally have always appreciated Dennis Rodman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Dennis Rodman right now? On Google Trends Dennis Rodman had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 18 seven days ago, 17 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 17 four days ago, 23 three days ago, 23 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 22. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 32. If we compare Dennis Rodman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 21.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 22.0. so by that measure, Dennis Rodman is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Dennis Rodman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Dennis Rodman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-12, my research indicates that people searching for Dennis Rodman are also searching for these related terms: is dennis rodman, dennis rodman net worth, michael jordan, kobe bryant, scottie pippen, dennis rodman kim jong un, kim jong un, dennis rodman 2019, dennis rodman gay, dennis rodman stats, carmen electra, dennis rodman north korea, dennis rodman jersey, dennis rodman carmen electra, magic johnson, masked singer, dennis rodman height, dennis rodman wife, dennis rodman wedding, madonna, dennis rodman shoes, dennis rodman chicago bulls, lakers, dennis rodman kids and dennis rodman movie.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Dennis Rodman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones