Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Paris Hilton, current as of 2020-02-13. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Paris Hilton, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Paris Hilton right now? On Google Trends Paris Hilton had a popularity ranking of 60 ten days ago, 64 nine days ago, 49 eight days ago, 53 seven days ago, 50 six days ago, 47 five days ago, 50 four days ago, 59 three days ago, 59 two days ago, 57 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 43. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 64. If we compare Paris Hilton’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 50.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 53.2. so by that measure, Paris Hilton is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Paris Hilton never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Paris Hilton has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-20 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-13, my research indicates that people searching for Paris Hilton are also searching for these related terms: hilton in paris, paris hilton net worth, paris hilton perfume, paris hotel, hilton hotel paris, paris hilton kim kardashian, kim kardashian, hilton hotel, paris hilton 2019, paris hilton 2020, paris hilton today, paris hilton nicole richie, paris hilton age, nicole richie, paris hilton dj, paris hilton instagram, hilton opera paris, can can paris hilton, hilton hotels paris, paris hilton show, nicky hilton, britney spears, paris hilton now, paris hilton 2018 and paris hilton meme.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Paris Hilton, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones