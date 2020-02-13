What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Nicolas Cage, current as of 2020-02-13. I personally have always appreciated Nicolas Cage, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Nicolas Cage right now? On Google Trends Nicolas Cage had a popularity ranking of 65 ten days ago, 60 nine days ago, 40 eight days ago, 48 seven days ago, 48 six days ago, 73 five days ago, 55 four days ago, 67 three days ago, 67 two days ago, 61 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 47. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-06 when they had a rank of 73. If we compare Nicolas Cage’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 56.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 56.4. so by that measure, Nicolas Cage has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Nicolas Cage never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Nicolas Cage has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-13, my research indicates that people searching for Nicolas Cage are also searching for these related terms: nicolas cage movies, nicolas cage movie, film nicolas cage, nicolas cage 2019, filme nicolas cage, pelicula nicolas cage, nicholas, nicolas cage net worth, nicholas cage, peliculas nicolas cage, nicolas cage meme, nicolas cage ghost rider, ghost rider, pelicula de nicolas cage, nicolas cage netflix, nicolas cage family man, nicolas cage face, next nicolas cage, national treasure, nicolas cage 2019 movies, nicolas cage son, primal nicolas cage, films nicolas cage, nicolas cage coppola and family man.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Nicolas Cage, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones