Hello! I have found some curious things on Ramona Singer, current as of 2020-02-12. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Ramona Singer, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ramona Singer right now? On Google Trends Ramona Singer had a popularity ranking of 55 ten days ago, 56 nine days ago, 37 eight days ago, 45 seven days ago, 28 six days ago, 41 five days ago, 41 four days ago, 34 three days ago, 34 two days ago, 27 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 50. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 56. If we compare Ramona Singer’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 65.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 41.4. so by that measure, Ramona Singer has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Ramona Singer never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ramona Singer has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-12, my research indicates that people searching for Ramona Singer are also searching for these related terms: ramona singer instagram, bethenny frankel, sonja morgan, ramona singer net worth, how old is ramona singer and ramona singer age.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ramona Singer, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones