Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Sienna Miller, current as of 2020-02-13. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Sienna Miller, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sienna Miller right now? On Google Trends Sienna Miller had a popularity ranking of 17 ten days ago, 21 nine days ago, 16 eight days ago, 26 seven days ago, 24 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 19 four days ago, 25 three days ago, 25 two days ago, 21 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-04 when they had a rank of 26. If we compare Sienna Miller’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 21.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 20.9. so by that measure, Sienna Miller has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Sienna Miller never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sienna Miller has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-13, my research indicates that people searching for Sienna Miller are also searching for these related terms: jude law, jude law sienna miller, sienna miller 2019, sienna miller loudest voice, sienna miller gi joe, gi joe, sienna miller instagram, american sniper, sienna miller style, sienna miller layer cake, layer cake, american woman, american woman sienna miller, sienna miller hair, sienna miller movies, sienna miller the loudest voice, the loudest voice, alfie, naomi watts, 21 bridges, sienna miller boyfriend, sienna miller short hair, sienna miller height, chris kyle and sienna miller age.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sienna Miller, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones