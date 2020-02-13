Hello! I have found some curious things on Cristiano Ronaldo, current as of 2020-02-12. I personally have always appreciated Cristiano Ronaldo, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Cristiano Ronaldo right now? On Google Trends Cristiano Ronaldo had a popularity ranking of 29 ten days ago, 34 nine days ago, 60 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 48 six days ago, 100 five days ago, 77 four days ago, 54 three days ago, 54 two days ago, 51 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 52. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-05 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Cristiano Ronaldo’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 35.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 54.3. so by that measure, Cristiano Ronaldo is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Cristiano Ronaldo never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Cristiano Ronaldo has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-12, my research indicates that people searching for Cristiano Ronaldo are also searching for these related terms: messi, juventus cristiano ronaldo, juventus, cristiano ronaldo 2019, neymar, lionel messi, lionel messi cristiano ronaldo, cristiano ronaldo instagram, real madrid, cristiano ronaldo real madrid, cristiano ronaldo 2020, serie a, georgina, cristiano ronaldo net worth, barcelona, cristiano ronaldo jr, gol cristiano ronaldo, cristiano ronaldo cr7, cr7, portugal, cristiano ronaldo news, cristiano ronaldo goals, georgina rodriguez, cristiano ronaldo wife and cristiano ronaldo age.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Cristiano Ronaldo, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones