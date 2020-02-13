Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Patrick Swayze, current as of 2020-02-12. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Patrick Swayze, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Patrick Swayze right now? On Google Trends Patrick Swayze had a popularity ranking of 14 ten days ago, 20 nine days ago, 23 eight days ago, 17 seven days ago, 14 six days ago, 12 five days ago, 12 four days ago, 15 three days ago, 15 two days ago, 20 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 26. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-09 when they had a rank of 26. If we compare Patrick Swayze’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 16.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 17.3. so by that measure, Patrick Swayze is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Patrick Swayze never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Patrick Swayze has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-12, my research indicates that people searching for Patrick Swayze are also searching for these related terms: patrick swayze dirty dancing, dirty dancing, jennifer grey patrick swayze, movie patrick swayze, patrick swayze ghost, jennifer grey, ghost, patrick swayze movies, patrick swayze wife, patrick swayze cancer, patrick swayze death, demi moore, patrick swayze son, patrick swayze demi moore, patrick swayze died, lisa niemi, roadhouse, roadhouse patrick swayze, patrick swayze point break, patrick swayze young, point break, patrick swayze age, how did patrick swayze die, patrick swayze keanu reeves and patrick swayze song.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Patrick Swayze, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones