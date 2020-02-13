Hello! I have found some fun facts on Kyra Sedgwick, current as of 2020-02-12. I personally really like Kyra Sedgwick, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kyra Sedgwick right now? On Google Trends Kyra Sedgwick had a popularity ranking of 22 ten days ago, 19 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 26 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 27 four days ago, 24 three days ago, 24 two days ago, 20 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 30. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-09 when they had a rank of 30. If we compare Kyra Sedgwick’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 48.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.1. so by that measure, Kyra Sedgwick has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kyra Sedgwick never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kyra Sedgwick has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-12, my research indicates that people searching for Kyra Sedgwick are also searching for these related terms: kyra sedgwick net worth, kevin bacon, kyra sedgwick heiress, the closer, brooklyn 99, kyra sedgwick billionaire, kyra sedgwick movies, kyra sedgwick inheritance, kevin bacon wife, kevin bacon and kyra sedgwick, kyra sedgwick ray donovan, kyra sedgwick wealth, kyra sedgwick age, the closer cast, madeline wuntch and why did kyra sedgwick leave the closer.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kyra Sedgwick, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones