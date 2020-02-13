Hello! I have found some fun facts on Nick Jonas, current as of 2020-02-12. I personally really like Nick Jonas, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Nick Jonas right now? On Google Trends Nick Jonas had a popularity ranking of 23 ten days ago, 26 nine days ago, 27 eight days ago, 17 seven days ago, 15 six days ago, 15 five days ago, 15 four days ago, 17 three days ago, 17 two days ago, 17 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 19. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 27. If we compare Nick Jonas’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 16.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 19.1. so by that measure, Nick Jonas is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Nick Jonas never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Nick Jonas has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-12, my research indicates that people searching for Nick Jonas are also searching for these related terms: priyanka, priyanka nick jonas, priyanka chopra nick jonas, priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra jonas, nick jonas wife, jonas brothers nick, joe jonas, jonas brothers, nick jonas age, priyanka and nick jonas, priyanka and nick, kevin jonas, jumanji, nick jonas jumanji, priyanka chopra nick jonas age, nick jonas and priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra age, instagram nick jonas, nick jonas net worth, nick jonas height, jealous nick jonas, nick jonas wedding, nick jonas nipples and nick jonas song.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Nick Jonas, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones