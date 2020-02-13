Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Rachel McAdams, current as of 2020-02-12. I personally am a big fan of Rachel McAdams, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Rachel McAdams right now? On Google Trends Rachel McAdams had a popularity ranking of 31 ten days ago, 47 nine days ago, 51 eight days ago, 42 seven days ago, 41 six days ago, 40 five days ago, 77 four days ago, 65 three days ago, 65 two days ago, 63 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 65. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-06 when they had a rank of 77. If we compare Rachel McAdams’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 46.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.2. so by that measure, Rachel McAdams is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Rachel McAdams never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Rachel McAdams has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-12, my research indicates that people searching for Rachel McAdams are also searching for these related terms: rachel mcadams ryan gosling, ryan gosling, rachel mcadams movies, rachel mcadams movie, notebook, the notebook, rachel mcadams the notebook, mean girls, rachel mcadams jamie linden, rachel mcadams 2019, rachel mcadams and ryan gosling, sherlock holmes, rachel adams, about time, about time rachel mcadams, wedding crashers, rachel weisz, channing tatum, emma stone, regina george, game night, lindsay lohan, rachel mcadams age, rachel mcadams instagram and rachel mcadams baby.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Rachel McAdams, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones