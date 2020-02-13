Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Kesha, current as of 2020-02-13. I personally have always appreciated Kesha, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kesha right now? On Google Trends Kesha had a popularity ranking of 48 ten days ago, 41 nine days ago, 35 eight days ago, 31 seven days ago, 29 six days ago, 31 five days ago, 54 four days ago, 54 three days ago, 54 two days ago, 71 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 75. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-10 when they had a rank of 75. If we compare Kesha’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 30.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 46.9. so by that measure, Kesha is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kesha never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kesha has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-13, my research indicates that people searching for Kesha are also searching for these related terms: kesha lyrics, tik tok kesha, tik tok, kesha ratuliu, kesha ortega, kesha raising hell, praying kesha, kesha 2019, kesha song, kesha songs, kesha high road, dr luke, dr luke kesha, kesha 2020, kesha rose, kesha ratuliu tak mau berubah, tik tok lyrics kesha, cannibal, timber, kesha tour, mantan kesha ratuliu, cannibal kesha, kesha instagram, kesha album and wafda kesha.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kesha, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones