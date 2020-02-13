What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Neil Patrick Harris, current as of 2020-02-12. I personally have always appreciated Neil Patrick Harris, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Neil Patrick Harris right now? On Google Trends Neil Patrick Harris had a popularity ranking of 35 ten days ago, 49 nine days ago, 46 eight days ago, 35 seven days ago, 28 six days ago, 37 five days ago, 37 four days ago, 42 three days ago, 42 two days ago, 36 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 41. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 49. If we compare Neil Patrick Harris’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 47.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 38.6. so by that measure, Neil Patrick Harris has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Neil Patrick Harris never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Neil Patrick Harris has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-12, my research indicates that people searching for Neil Patrick Harris are also searching for these related terms: how i met your mother, barney, old navy neil patrick harris commercial, neil patrick harris gay, david burtka, neil patrick harris husband, neil patrick harris kids, barney stinson, doogie howser, josh radnor, neil patrick harris net worth, cobie smulders, old navy commercial with neil patrick harris, neil patrick harris family, is neil patrick harris gay, neil patrick harris halloween, neil patrick harris height, neil patrick harris movies, neil patrick harris wife, how i met your mother barney, how i met your mother cast, harold and kumar, neil patrick harris harold and kumar, nph and neil patrick harris and david burtka.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Neil Patrick Harris, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones