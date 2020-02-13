Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Matt Leinart, current as of 2020-02-12. I personally am a big fan of Matt Leinart, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Matt Leinart right now? On Google Trends Matt Leinart had a popularity ranking of 9 ten days ago, 14 nine days ago, 5 eight days ago, 6 seven days ago, 8 six days ago, 6 five days ago, 8 four days ago, 4 three days ago, 4 two days ago, 6 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 18. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-09 when they had a rank of 18. If we compare Matt Leinart’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 15.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 8.4. so by that measure, Matt Leinart has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Matt Leinart never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Matt Leinart has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-12, my research indicates that people searching for Matt Leinart are also searching for these related terms: matt leinart wife, brady quinn, reggie bush, matt leinart flag football and matt leinart flag football irvine.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Matt Leinart, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones