Hello! I have found some fun facts on Andy Roddick, current as of 2020-02-15. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Andy Roddick, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Andy Roddick right now? On Google Trends Andy Roddick had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 24 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 17 six days ago, 16 five days ago, 30 four days ago, 9 three days ago, 9 two days ago, 17 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 14. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-04 when they had a rank of 32. If we compare Andy Roddick’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 13.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 20.4. so by that measure, Andy Roddick is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Andy Roddick never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Andy Roddick has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-15, my research indicates that people searching for Andy Roddick are also searching for these related terms: brooklyn decker, andy roddick serve, andy roddick wife, andy roddick net worth and australian open.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Andy Roddick, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones