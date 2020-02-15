What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Angelina Jolie, current as of 2020-02-15. I personally have always appreciated Angelina Jolie, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Angelina Jolie right now? On Google Trends Angelina Jolie had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 31 nine days ago, 32 eight days ago, 33 seven days ago, 37 six days ago, 42 five days ago, 50 four days ago, 75 three days ago, 75 two days ago, 40 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 35. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-10 when they had a rank of 75. If we compare Angelina Jolie’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 41.3. so by that measure, Angelina Jolie has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Angelina Jolie never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Angelina Jolie has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-20 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-15, my research indicates that people searching for Angelina Jolie are also searching for these related terms: angelina jolie brad pitt, brad pitt, jennifer aniston angelina jolie, jennifer aniston, angelina jolie movie, angelina jolie kids, angelina jolie movies, angelina jolie 2019, angelina jolie and brad pitt, brad pitt jennifer, jennifer aniston brad pitt, angelina jolie film, angelina jolie 2020, instagram angelina jolie, angelina jolie maleficent, maleficent, angelina jolie age, hijos angelina jolie, angelina jolie children, young angelina jolie, angelina jolie shiloh, shiloh, angelina jolie net worth, angelina jolie news and tomb raider angelina jolie.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Angelina Jolie, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones