Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Haylie Duff, current as of 2020-02-14. I personally have always appreciated Haylie Duff, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Haylie Duff right now? On Google Trends Haylie Duff had a popularity ranking of 15 ten days ago, 14 nine days ago, 20 eight days ago, 9 seven days ago, 5 six days ago, 7 five days ago, 15 four days ago, 22 three days ago, 22 two days ago, 10 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 8. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-09 when they had a rank of 22. If we compare Haylie Duff’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 32.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 12.5. so by that measure, Haylie Duff has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Haylie Duff never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Haylie Duff has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-14, my research indicates that people searching for Haylie Duff are also searching for these related terms: hilary duff, hilary and haylie duff, lizzie mcguire, hillary duff, haylie duff movies, haylie duff instagram, hilary duff sister, christmas belle, haley duff, hailey duff, haylie duff husband, hilary and haylie duff movie, haylie duff christmas movies and naughty and nice movie.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Haylie Duff, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones