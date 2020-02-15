Hello! I have found some curious things on Elizabeth Banks, current as of 2020-02-14. I personally really like Elizabeth Banks, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Elizabeth Banks right now? On Google Trends Elizabeth Banks had a popularity ranking of 13 ten days ago, 9 nine days ago, 6 eight days ago, 9 seven days ago, 7 six days ago, 6 five days ago, 9 four days ago, 10 three days ago, 10 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 16. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-10 when they had a rank of 22. If we compare Elizabeth Banks’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 52.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 10.7. so by that measure, Elizabeth Banks has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Elizabeth Banks never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Elizabeth Banks has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-14, my research indicates that people searching for Elizabeth Banks are also searching for these related terms: hunger games, hunger games elizabeth banks, elizabeth banks movies, graham norton elizabeth banks, charlies angels, kristen stewart, pitch perfect, elizabeth banks charlies angels, naomi scott, kylie minogue, elizabeth banks net worth, elizabeth banks pitch perfect, graham norton, elizabeth banks husband, elizabeth banks feet, elizabeth banks spiderman, elizabeth banks imdb, ella balinska, elizabeth banks age, elisabeth banks, fred claus, prince andrew, elizabeth banks modern family, lewis hamilton and modern family.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Elizabeth Banks, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones