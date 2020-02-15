Hello! I have found some interesting information on Michael Urie, current as of 2020-02-14. I personally really like Michael Urie, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Michael Urie right now? On Google Trends Michael Urie had a popularity ranking of 35 ten days ago, 19 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 26 seven days ago, 16 six days ago, 16 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 46 three days ago, 46 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 15. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-09 when they had a rank of 46. If we compare Michael Urie’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 30.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 25.5. so by that measure, Michael Urie has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Michael Urie never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Michael Urie has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-08 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-14, Google Trends didn’t bring back any related queries for Michael Urie.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Michael Urie, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones