Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Janet Jackson, current as of 2020-02-15. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Janet Jackson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Janet Jackson right now? On Google Trends Janet Jackson had a popularity ranking of 100 ten days ago, 57 nine days ago, 30 eight days ago, 23 seven days ago, 20 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 19 four days ago, 36 three days ago, 36 two days ago, 97 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 76. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-03 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Janet Jackson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 20.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 48.1. so by that measure, Janet Jackson is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Janet Jackson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Janet Jackson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-15, my research indicates that people searching for Janet Jackson are also searching for these related terms: janet jackson super bowl, michael jackson, janet jackson michael jackson, janet jackson son, janet jackson songs, janet jackson tour, janet jackson 2020, justin timberlake, janet jackson justin timberlake, janet jackson 2019, janet jackson net worth, janet jackson video, janet jackson superbowl, janet jackson age, again janet jackson, janet jackson wardrobe, janet jackson baby, janet jackson malfunction, janet jackson halftime, janet jackson boob, how old is janet jackson, janet jackson halftime show, janet jackson now, if janet jackson and wardrobe malfunction janet jackson.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Janet Jackson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones