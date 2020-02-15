Hello! I have found some curious things on Princess Diana, current as of 2020-02-14. I personally really like Princess Diana, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Princess Diana right now? On Google Trends Princess Diana had a popularity ranking of 32 ten days ago, 29 nine days ago, 27 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 24 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 33 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 24. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-08 when they had a rank of 33. If we compare Princess Diana’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 35.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 26.9. so by that measure, Princess Diana has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Princess Diana never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Princess Diana has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-14, my research indicates that people searching for Princess Diana are also searching for these related terms: prince diana, princess diana death, prince charles, the crown, prince harry, crown princess diana, princess diana the crown, the crown diana, prince harry princess diana, queen elizabeth, wales, queen elizabeth princess diana, princess diana of wales, princess diana wedding, princess diana crash, princess diana and charles, the queen, princess margaret, princess diana family, meghan markle, prince william, princess diana dress, beanie baby princess diana, princess anne and princess kate.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Princess Diana, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones