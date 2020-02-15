Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Freida Pinto, current as of 2020-02-14. I personally have always appreciated Freida Pinto, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Freida Pinto right now? On Google Trends Freida Pinto had a popularity ranking of 12 ten days ago, 8 nine days ago, 11 eight days ago, 11 seven days ago, 9 six days ago, 11 five days ago, 17 four days ago, 13 three days ago, 13 two days ago, 26 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 19. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-10 when they had a rank of 26. If we compare Freida Pinto’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 41.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 13.7. so by that measure, Freida Pinto has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Freida Pinto never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Freida Pinto has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-22 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-14, my research indicates that people searching for Freida Pinto are also searching for these related terms: dev patel, slumdog millionaire, immortals, cory tran, immortals cast, rise of the planet of the apes and frieda pinto.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Freida Pinto, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones