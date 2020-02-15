What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Iggy Azalea, current as of 2020-02-14. I personally really like Iggy Azalea, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Iggy Azalea right now? On Google Trends Iggy Azalea had a popularity ranking of 30 ten days ago, 92 nine days ago, 52 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 42 six days ago, 34 five days ago, 34 four days ago, 40 three days ago, 40 two days ago, 33 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 29. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-03 when they had a rank of 92. If we compare Iggy Azalea’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 45.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.4. so by that measure, Iggy Azalea has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Iggy Azalea never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Iggy Azalea has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-14, my research indicates that people searching for Iggy Azalea are also searching for these related terms: lola iggy azalea, lola, playboi carti iggy azalea, iggy azalea fancy, playboi carti, iggy azalea ass, iggy azalea instagram, fancy, nicki minaj, iggy azalea net worth, kream iggy azalea, iggy azalea 2019, iggy azalea started, iggy azalea songs, work iggy azalea, iggy azalea work, cardi b, black widow iggy azalea, iggy azalea pregnant, iggy azalea leaked, iggy azalea age, ariana grande iggy azalea, black widow, nick young iggy azalea and iggy azalea butt.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Iggy Azalea, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones