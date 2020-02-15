What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Adam Brody, current as of 2020-02-15. I personally am a big fan of Adam Brody, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Adam Brody right now? On Google Trends Adam Brody had a popularity ranking of 31 ten days ago, 20 nine days ago, 24 eight days ago, 30 seven days ago, 25 six days ago, 30 five days ago, 46 four days ago, 33 three days ago, 33 two days ago, 23 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 27. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-09 when they had a rank of 46. If we compare Adam Brody’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 28.9. so by that measure, Adam Brody has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Adam Brody never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Adam Brody has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-15, my research indicates that people searching for Adam Brody are also searching for these related terms: leighton meester, leighton meester adam brody, rachel bilson, rachel bilson adam brody, leighton meester and adam brody, ready or not, shazam, adam brody shazam, adrien brody, seth cohen, the oc, adam brody wife, armie hammer, gossip girl, adam brody movies, samara weaving, adam brody instagram, adam driver, blake lively, gossip girl cast, penn badgley, army hammer, blair waldorf, hayden christensen and shazam cast.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Adam Brody, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones