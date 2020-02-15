Hello! I have found some interesting information on Jaden Smith, current as of 2020-02-14. I personally really like Jaden Smith, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jaden Smith right now? On Google Trends Jaden Smith had a popularity ranking of 30 ten days ago, 24 nine days ago, 20 eight days ago, 21 seven days ago, 19 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 28 four days ago, 29 three days ago, 29 two days ago, 27 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 22. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 30. If we compare Jaden Smith’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 23.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.3. so by that measure, Jaden Smith is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jaden Smith never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jaden Smith has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-08 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-14, my research indicates that people searching for Jaden Smith are also searching for these related terms: will smith jaden smith, will smith, is jaden smith, tyler, jaden smith tyler, jaden smith gay, jaden and will smith, jaden smith and will smith, karate kid, jaden smith tyler the creator, karate kid jaden smith, jaden smith 2019, tyler the creator, willow smith, jaden smith is gay, jaden smith age, justin bieber, jaden smith net worth, will smith son jaden, will smith son, jaden smith justin bieber, jaden smith boyfriend, jaden smith 2020, icon jaden smith and icon.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jaden Smith, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones