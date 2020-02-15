Hello! I have found some fun facts on Steve Carell, current as of 2020-02-14. I personally am a big fan of Steve Carell, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Steve Carell right now? On Google Trends Steve Carell had a popularity ranking of 72 ten days ago, 44 nine days ago, 47 eight days ago, 55 seven days ago, 48 six days ago, 51 five days ago, 71 four days ago, 80 three days ago, 80 two days ago, 59 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 55. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-09 when they had a rank of 80. If we compare Steve Carell’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 53.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 58.2. so by that measure, Steve Carell is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Steve Carell never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Steve Carell has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-14, my research indicates that people searching for Steve Carell are also searching for these related terms: steve carell office, office, steve carell the office, the office, steve carell movies, steve carell wife, steve carell movie, why did steve carell leave office, steve carell net worth, why did steve carell leave the office, michael scott, ryan gosling, steve carell hair, ryan gosling steve carell, office cast, steve carell ricky gervais, ricky gervais, steve carell kids, steve carell morning show, the office cast, steve carell 2019, john krasinski, the morning show steve carell, 40 year old virgin and jenna fischer.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Steve Carell, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones