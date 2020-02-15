What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Jaime King, current as of 2020-02-15. I personally am a big fan of Jaime King, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jaime King right now? On Google Trends Jaime King had a popularity ranking of 40 ten days ago, 65 nine days ago, 33 eight days ago, 39 seven days ago, 41 six days ago, 42 five days ago, 57 four days ago, 46 three days ago, 46 two days ago, 50 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 63. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-04 when they had a rank of 65. If we compare Jaime King’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 60.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 47.6. so by that measure, Jaime King has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jaime King never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jaime King has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-24 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-15, my research indicates that people searching for Jaime King are also searching for these related terms: hart of dixie, jamie king, white chicks, sin city, davide sorrenti, jaime king instagram, pearl harbor, jaime king movies, escape plan 3, hart of dixie cast, black summer, lemon breeland, white chicks cast and bulletproof monk.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jaime King, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones