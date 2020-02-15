Hello! I have found some curious things on Jay Leno, current as of 2020-02-14. I personally really like Jay Leno, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jay Leno right now? On Google Trends Jay Leno had a popularity ranking of 39 ten days ago, 41 nine days ago, 36 eight days ago, 23 seven days ago, 36 six days ago, 33 five days ago, 49 four days ago, 27 three days ago, 27 two days ago, 36 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 38. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-08 when they had a rank of 49. If we compare Jay Leno’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 41.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 35.8. so by that measure, Jay Leno has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jay Leno never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jay Leno has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-14, my research indicates that people searching for Jay Leno are also searching for these related terms: jay leno net worth, jay leno garage, jay leno show, jay leno cars, gabrielle union, jay leno gabrielle union, jay leno car collection, jay leno conan, jay leno wife, jay leno joke, david letterman, jay leno agt, jimmy fallon, johnny carson, how many cars does jay leno have, jerry seinfeld, jay leno chin, last man standing, jay leno young, jay leno korean joke, jay leno racist, how old is jay leno, how tall is jay leno, how many cars does jay leno own and jay leno age.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jay Leno, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones