First… how popular is Nick Lachey right now? On Google Trends Nick Lachey had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 92 nine days ago, 100 eight days ago, 67 seven days ago, 82 six days ago, 46 five days ago, 34 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 33 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-05 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Nick Lachey’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 10.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 55.6. so by that measure, Nick Lachey is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Nick Lachey never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Nick Lachey has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-15, my research indicates that people searching for Nick Lachey are also searching for these related terms: jessica simpson nick lachey, jessica simpson, vanessa lachey, nick vanessa lachey, jessica simpson and nick lachey, nick lachey and vanessa, nick and vanessa lachey, nick lachey net worth, nick lachey wife, nick lachey kids, jessica simpson net worth, who is nick lachey, nick lachey vanessa minnillo, nick lachey instagram, jessica simpson wedding nick lachey, jessica simpson on nick lachey, 98 degrees, jessica simpson book, drew lachey, nick lachey net worth 2019, backstreet boys, nick and vanessa lachey kids, who is nick lachey married to, nick lachey singing and nick la.

