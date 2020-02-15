Hello! I have found some fun facts on Jason Segel, current as of 2020-02-14. I personally am a big fan of Jason Segel, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jason Segel right now? On Google Trends Jason Segel had a popularity ranking of 60 ten days ago, 36 nine days ago, 35 eight days ago, 52 seven days ago, 28 six days ago, 45 five days ago, 57 four days ago, 71 three days ago, 71 two days ago, 48 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 35. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-09 when they had a rank of 71. If we compare Jason Segel’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 46.7. so by that measure, Jason Segel is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jason Segel never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jason Segel has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-14, my research indicates that people searching for Jason Segel are also searching for these related terms: how i met your mother, jason segel wife, jason segel movies, alyson hannigan, josh radnor, cobie smulders, neil patrick harris, forgetting sarah marshall, jason segel net worth, paul rudd jason segel, cameron diaz, paul rudd, jason segel height, marshall how i met your mother, marshall eriksen, freaks and geeks, himym, ted mosby, jason segel imdb, how i met your mother cast, jason segel 2019, jason segal, james franco, jason segel penis and steven seagal.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jason Segel, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones