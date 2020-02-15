Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Emma Stone, current as of 2020-02-14. I personally am a big fan of Emma Stone, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Emma Stone right now? On Google Trends Emma Stone had a popularity ranking of 23 ten days ago, 15 nine days ago, 15 eight days ago, 14 seven days ago, 14 six days ago, 14 five days ago, 19 four days ago, 20 three days ago, 20 two days ago, 19 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 14. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 23. If we compare Emma Stone’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 16.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 16.7. so by that measure, Emma Stone is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Emma Stone never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Emma Stone has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-14, my research indicates that people searching for Emma Stone are also searching for these related terms: emma watson, emma stone ryan gosling, ryan gosling, emma stone movies, emma stone movie, emma stone zombieland, zombieland, andrew garfield emma stone, emma stone dave mccary, dave mccary, andrew garfield, emma stone instagram, emma stone 2019, la la land, emma stone engaged, film emma stone, emma stone la la land, jennifer lawrence emma stone, jennifer lawrence, spider man, spider man emma stone, emma stone boyfriend, emma stone hair, emma stone spiderman and cruella.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Emma Stone, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones