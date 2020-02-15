Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Patricia Arquette, current as of 2020-02-14. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Patricia Arquette, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Patricia Arquette right now? On Google Trends Patricia Arquette had a popularity ranking of 2 ten days ago, 1 nine days ago, 2 eight days ago, 1 seven days ago, 2 six days ago, 2 five days ago, 2 four days ago, 2 three days ago, 2 two days ago, 2 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 1. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 2. If we compare Patricia Arquette’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 1.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 1.7. so by that measure, Patricia Arquette is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Patricia Arquette never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Patricia Arquette has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-14, my research indicates that people searching for Patricia Arquette are also searching for these related terms: golden globes patricia arquette, golden globes, golden globes 2020, patricia arquette golden globe, the act, patricia arquette the act, joey king patricia arquette, patricia arquette 2019, rosanna arquette, patricia arquette movies, medium, joey king, patricia arquette medium, true romance, david arquette, patricia arquette golden globes dress, golden globe 2020, michelle williams, elton john, salma hayek, ricky gervais, patricia arquette young, brad pitt, fleabag and patricia arquette age.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Patricia Arquette, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones