Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Tyra Banks, current as of 2020-02-14. I personally am a big fan of Tyra Banks, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Tyra Banks right now? On Google Trends Tyra Banks had a popularity ranking of 45 ten days ago, 47 nine days ago, 34 eight days ago, 39 seven days ago, 40 six days ago, 40 five days ago, 46 four days ago, 46 three days ago, 46 two days ago, 78 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 50. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-10 when they had a rank of 78. If we compare Tyra Banks’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 42.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 46.5. so by that measure, Tyra Banks is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Tyra Banks never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Tyra Banks has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-14, my research indicates that people searching for Tyra Banks are also searching for these related terms: tyra banks model, tyra banks son, naomi campbell, tyra banks 2019, tyra banks net worth, tyra banks age, tyra banks sports illustrated, tyra banks show, life size tyra banks, tyra banks gntm, young tyra banks, tyra banks instagram, tyra banks twitter, heidi klum, tyra banks kids, tyra banks movies, tyra banks height, tyra banks baby, how old is tyra banks, tyra banks child, tyra banks fresh prince, tyra banks feet, tyra banks hot, beyonce and tyra banks husband.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Tyra Banks, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones