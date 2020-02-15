Hello! I have found some curious things on Kerry Washington, current as of 2020-02-14. I personally am a big fan of Kerry Washington, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kerry Washington right now? On Google Trends Kerry Washington had a popularity ranking of 9 ten days ago, 5 nine days ago, 6 eight days ago, 5 seven days ago, 6 six days ago, 9 five days ago, 10 four days ago, 8 three days ago, 8 two days ago, 13 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 9. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-10 when they had a rank of 13. If we compare Kerry Washington’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 13.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 8.0. so by that measure, Kerry Washington has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kerry Washington never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kerry Washington has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-14, my research indicates that people searching for Kerry Washington are also searching for these related terms: golden globes, kerry washington golden globes, kerry washington husband, scandal, kerry washington scandal, kerry washington netflix, kerry washington kids, kerry washington movies, american son kerry washington, american son, kerry washington net worth, who is kerry washington, django, kerry washington dress, kerry washington show, olivia pope, kerry washington instagram, kerry washington age, jamie foxx, denzel washington, is kerry washington married, michelle williams, tony goldwyn, kerry washington save the last dance and kerry washington twitter.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kerry Washington, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones