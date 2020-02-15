What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Kelly Clarkson, current as of 2020-02-15. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Kelly Clarkson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kelly Clarkson right now? On Google Trends Kelly Clarkson had a popularity ranking of 26 ten days ago, 33 nine days ago, 33 eight days ago, 34 seven days ago, 35 six days ago, 34 five days ago, 30 four days ago, 31 three days ago, 31 two days ago, 33 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 36. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-12 when they had a rank of 36. If we compare Kelly Clarkson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 58.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.5. so by that measure, Kelly Clarkson has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kelly Clarkson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kelly Clarkson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-15, my research indicates that people searching for Kelly Clarkson are also searching for these related terms: kelly clarkson show, kelly clarkson lyrics, kelly clarkson christmas, kelly clarkson song, kelly clarkson songs, kelly clarkson husband, the kelly clarkson show, kelly clarkson john legend, john legend, the voice kelly clarkson, the voice, kelly clarkson idol, kelly clarkson american idol, kelly clarkson 2019, kelly clarkson kids, kelly clarkson net worth, stronger kelly clarkson, kelly clarkson because of you, stronger, because of you, kelly clarkson underneath the tree, youtube kelly clarkson, who is kelly clarkson, kelly clarkson vegas and kelly clarkson piece by piece.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kelly Clarkson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones