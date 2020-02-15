What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Ariel Winter, current as of 2020-02-14. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Ariel Winter, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ariel Winter right now? On Google Trends Ariel Winter had a popularity ranking of 14 ten days ago, 13 nine days ago, 11 eight days ago, 21 seven days ago, 20 six days ago, 16 five days ago, 19 four days ago, 16 three days ago, 16 two days ago, 13 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 14. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-05 when they had a rank of 21. If we compare Ariel Winter’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 15.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 15.7. so by that measure, Ariel Winter is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ariel Winter never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ariel Winter has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-14, my research indicates that people searching for Ariel Winter are also searching for these related terms: ariel winter modern family, modern family, sarah hyland, ariel winter instagram, modern family cast, ariel winter bikini, ariel winter hot, luke benward, ariel winter boyfriend, ariel winter age, reddit ariel winter, ariel winter breast, ariel winter pics, ariel winter 2019, julie bowen, ariel winter feet, ariel winter breast reduction, alex modern family, sofia vergara, ariel winter net worth, levi meaden, ariel winter weight loss, ariel winter and luke benward, ariel winter photos and alex dunphy.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ariel Winter, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones