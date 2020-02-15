Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Isla Fisher, current as of 2020-02-14. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Isla Fisher, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Isla Fisher right now? On Google Trends Isla Fisher had a popularity ranking of 63 ten days ago, 60 nine days ago, 42 eight days ago, 39 seven days ago, 36 six days ago, 40 five days ago, 58 four days ago, 45 three days ago, 45 two days ago, 43 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 25. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 63. If we compare Isla Fisher’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 39.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 45.1. so by that measure, Isla Fisher is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Isla Fisher never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Isla Fisher has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-13 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-14, my research indicates that people searching for Isla Fisher are also searching for these related terms: amy adams, amy adams isla fisher, isla fisher sacha baron cohen, sacha baron cohen, wedding crashers, now you see me, amy adams and isla fisher, gal gadot, hot rod, rachel mcadams, isla fisher kids, scooby doo, isla fisher height, isla fisher children, isla fisher movies, american idol, wedding crashers cast, isla fisher husband, sacha baron cohen wife, jenna fischer, isla fisher feet, now you see me 2, m.i.a., isla fisher age and nasa space shuttle.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Isla Fisher, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones