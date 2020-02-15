Hello! I have found some fun facts on Jude Law, current as of 2020-02-14. I personally am a big fan of Jude Law, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jude Law right now? On Google Trends Jude Law had a popularity ranking of 68 ten days ago, 43 nine days ago, 45 eight days ago, 40 seven days ago, 43 six days ago, 43 five days ago, 61 four days ago, 89 three days ago, 89 two days ago, 39 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 34. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-09 when they had a rank of 89. If we compare Jude Law’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 30.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 50.5. so by that measure, Jude Law is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jude Law never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jude Law has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-14, my research indicates that people searching for Jude Law are also searching for these related terms: pope jude law, jude law film, jude law young, jude law movies, cameron diaz jude law, jude law holiday, jude law cameron diaz, holiday, cameron diaz, the pope jude law, the holiday, the pope, jude law the holiday, jude law 2019, new pope, jude law new pope, the new pope, jude law young pope, the new pope jude law, young pope, jude law wife, jude law sienna miller, sienna miller, jude law the young pope and the young pope.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jude Law, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones