Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Shay Mitchell, current as of 2020-02-14. I personally really like Shay Mitchell, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Shay Mitchell right now? On Google Trends Shay Mitchell had a popularity ranking of 35 ten days ago, 23 nine days ago, 23 eight days ago, 16 seven days ago, 18 six days ago, 28 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 27 three days ago, 27 two days ago, 26 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 43. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-11 when they had a rank of 43. If we compare Shay Mitchell’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 35.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 26.5. so by that measure, Shay Mitchell has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Shay Mitchell never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Shay Mitchell has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-14, my research indicates that people searching for Shay Mitchell are also searching for these related terms: you shay mitchell, you, shay mitchell baby, shay mitchell pretty little liars, matte babel, pretty little liars, you peach, shay mitchell matte babel, you cast, shay mitchell instagram, dollface, shay mitchell baby name, shay mitchell dollface, shay mitchell baby daddy, shay mitchell boyfriend, shay mitchell husband, elizabeth lail, ashley benson, shay mitchell age, you netflix, troian bellisario, shay mitchell pregnant, lucy hale, shay mitchell hair and who is shay mitchell.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Shay Mitchell, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones