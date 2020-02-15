Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Melissa Rycroft, current as of 2020-02-15. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Melissa Rycroft, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Melissa Rycroft right now? On Google Trends Melissa Rycroft had a popularity ranking of 25 ten days ago, 30 nine days ago, 30 eight days ago, 33 seven days ago, 48 six days ago, 30 five days ago, 44 four days ago, 65 three days ago, 65 two days ago, 38 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 23. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-10 when they had a rank of 65. If we compare Melissa Rycroft’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 7.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 36.6. so by that measure, Melissa Rycroft is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Melissa Rycroft never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Melissa Rycroft has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-15, my research indicates that people searching for Melissa Rycroft are also searching for these related terms: melissa bachelor, jason mesnick, jason bachelor, jason and melissa, melissa rycroft bachelorette, melissa rycroft instagram, jason the bachelor, jason and molly, melissa rycroft husband, melissa from the bachelor and melissa rycroft dcc.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Melissa Rycroft, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones