Hello! I have found some fun facts on John Stamos, current as of 2020-02-16. I personally have a love-hate relationship with John Stamos, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is John Stamos right now? On Google Trends John Stamos had a popularity ranking of 57 ten days ago, 52 nine days ago, 40 eight days ago, 44 seven days ago, 50 six days ago, 50 five days ago, 63 four days ago, 42 three days ago, 42 two days ago, 83 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 38. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-11 when they had a rank of 83. If we compare John Stamos’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 44.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 51.9. so by that measure, John Stamos is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that John Stamos never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how John Stamos has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-16, my research indicates that people searching for John Stamos are also searching for these related terms: you john stamos, you, full house, full house john stamos, john stamos wife, john stamos in you, fuller house, john stamos young, john stamos age, lori loughlin, uncle jesse, bob saget, john stamos net worth, jesse full house, john stamos kids, john stamos little mermaid, you netflix, you cast, john stamos friends, is john stamos in you, john stamos beach boys, full house cast, how old is john stamos, john stamos instagram and john stamos glee.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding John Stamos, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones