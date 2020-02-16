Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Kaley Cuoco, current as of 2020-02-15. I personally am a big fan of Kaley Cuoco, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kaley Cuoco right now? On Google Trends Kaley Cuoco had a popularity ranking of 65 ten days ago, 66 nine days ago, 61 eight days ago, 63 seven days ago, 66 six days ago, 64 five days ago, 69 four days ago, 54 three days ago, 54 two days ago, 50 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 55. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-09 when they had a rank of 69. If we compare Kaley Cuoco’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 63.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 61.3. so by that measure, Kaley Cuoco has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kaley Cuoco never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kaley Cuoco has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-15, my research indicates that people searching for Kaley Cuoco are also searching for these related terms: big bang kaley cuoco, big bang, kaley cuoco big bang theory, big bang theory, penny, the big theory, the big bang theory, penny big bang, kaley cuoco instagram, johnny galecki, big bang cast, big bang theory cast, penny big bang theory, harley quinn, kaley cuoco net worth, melissa rauch, henry cavill, jim parsons, henry cavill kaley cuoco, mayim bialik, kaley cuoco 2019, kaley cuoco bikini, kunal nayyar, simon helberg and karl cook.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kaley Cuoco, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones