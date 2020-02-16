Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on James Blunt, current as of 2020-02-16. I personally am a big fan of James Blunt, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is James Blunt right now? On Google Trends James Blunt had a popularity ranking of 35 ten days ago, 37 nine days ago, 40 eight days ago, 37 seven days ago, 40 six days ago, 48 five days ago, 45 four days ago, 30 three days ago, 30 two days ago, 34 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 52. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-12 when they had a rank of 52. If we compare James Blunt’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 40.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 39.8. so by that measure, James Blunt has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that James Blunt never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how James Blunt has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-24 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-16, my research indicates that people searching for James Blunt are also searching for these related terms: james blunt monsters, monsters, james blunt lyrics, beautiful james blunt, beautiful, james blunt cold, cold, james blunt 2020, james blunt songs, youtube james blunt, beautiful james blunt lyrics, goodbye my lover, james blunt tour, james blunt monsters lyrics, james blunt goodbye my lover, goodbye my lover james blunt, james blunt father, monsters lyrics, james blunt 2019, james blunt dad, james blunt album, james blunt concert, monster james blunt, james blunt 1973 and james blunt monsters meaning.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding James Blunt, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones