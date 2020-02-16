Hello! I have found some fun facts on Hilary Swank, current as of 2020-02-15. I personally am a big fan of Hilary Swank, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Hilary Swank right now? On Google Trends Hilary Swank had a popularity ranking of 25 ten days ago, 16 nine days ago, 19 eight days ago, 21 seven days ago, 26 six days ago, 29 five days ago, 38 four days ago, 23 three days ago, 23 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 27. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-09 when they had a rank of 38. If we compare Hilary Swank’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 20.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.6. so by that measure, Hilary Swank is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Hilary Swank never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Hilary Swank has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-15, my research indicates that people searching for Hilary Swank are also searching for these related terms: hilary swank movies, karate kid, hilary swank film, hilary swank karate kid, million dollar baby, hillary swank, hilary duff, jennifer garner, hilary swank the office, ps i love you, karate kid 4, etch a sketch, hilary swank oscar, hilary swank 2009, i am mother, freedom writers, clint eastwood, the next karate kid, hilary swank bojack, gerard butler, the core, joey pogo and pat morita.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Hilary Swank, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones