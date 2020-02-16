Hello! I have found some fun facts on Julia Roberts, current as of 2020-02-16. I personally really like Julia Roberts, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Julia Roberts right now? On Google Trends Julia Roberts had a popularity ranking of 33 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 34 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 44 six days ago, 58 five days ago, 77 four days ago, 55 three days ago, 55 two days ago, 57 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 40. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-09 when they had a rank of 77. If we compare Julia Roberts’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 69.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 47.1. so by that measure, Julia Roberts has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Julia Roberts never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Julia Roberts has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-20 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-16, my research indicates that people searching for Julia Roberts are also searching for these related terms: julia roberts movies, julia roberts movie, film julia roberts, pretty woman, julia roberts pretty woman, richard gere, richard gere julia roberts, julia roberts 2019, julia roberts harriet, emma roberts, emma roberts julia roberts, pelicula julia roberts, age julia roberts, sandra bullock, harriet tubman julia roberts, julia roberts kids, julia roberts tubman, harriet tubman, hugh grant julia roberts, filme julia roberts, nicole kidman, hugh grant, nicole kidman julia roberts, julia roberts nicole kidman and julia roberts husband.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Julia Roberts, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones